Fijians in restricted zones can come home: Karan

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan has clarified that Fijian nationals traveling from countries on the coronavirus restricted list, will be allowed into our borders.

This comes after one Pacific Island country refused entry to their citizens who had to be sheltered and isolated in Fiji for the recommended 14 days before they were allowed back.

With China, Italy, Iran and two cities in South Korea on the travel ban list, the authorities have reaffirmed that Fijians in these countries can return home.

“No they can come like, we can’t stop them. Recently as you know there were 13 Samoans that couldn’t go to Samoa. Samoa would not accept them, so we had to quarantine them here.”

However in the instance that a Fijian national is confirmed to have COVID-19 and is a resident in China, Karan says there are measures in place to get assistance.

“Should any of our nationals get into this situation than the recent visit of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, we’ve been assured that New Zealand will be able to quarantine them for us before we bring them to Fiji.”

COVID-19 global deaths have now surpassed 3000 with more than 90, 000 confirmed cases in more than 50 countries.