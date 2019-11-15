Fijians in New Zealand in good state amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Fijians currently residing in New Zealand are in good health amidst the COVID-19 outbreak recently.

This has been confirmed by the New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr as there are on-going consultations regarding the safety of Fijians and the safe return of citizens through repatriation flights.

He says that a decision is yet to be made on safely re-opening ports of entry.

“I’ve been in touch with the Fijian community that lived in New Zealand that makes New Zealand their home. They’re in a good state at the moment. We’ve been working with Fiji on helping to repatriate Fijians who are in other countries trying to get home and whether they needed to transit Auckland. Again try and help each other out.”

Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says with an influx in cases in Australia, the Federal government has imposed stringent measures to safeguard its people, including Fijians.

“My thoughts are with Australians particularly with those in Melbourne at the moment. And of course with the Fijian community there. But obviously, it’s a very difficult times for all Victorians and our hearts are with them and all the Fijian community not only in Victoria and other places.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama recently stated that Fijian hearts ache with new closeness as we watch the Australians and New Zealanders contend with outbreaks of the pandemic.

Bainimarama also conveyed our heartfelt prayers for the two countries and says Fiji will continue to render support where possible as we strive to overcome COVID-19.