Fijians in Lebanon safe

Military Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says Fijians working in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon are safe.

Naupoto says he has contacted one of their soldiers Major Saulo Koro who works at the UNFIL Headquarters based in Naqoura.

Commander Naupoto says the RFMF currently does not have any peacekeepers based in Beirut where the explosion took place.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have one working with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon from RFMF. Major Koro. I contacted him a few minutes ago and his okay. He is based in Naqoura which is quite far from Beirut. But he is okay. I’ve also had an opportunity to contact some of the civilians who are working for the UN. They are UN civilian staff but they’ve indicated that they’re all okay also.”

Some of the Fijian civilian staff working at UN are former military officers.

Naupoto adds he has instructed his staff to maintain contact with Major Koroi and other Fijians in Beirut to ensure they are doing well.

“I also had discussions with my peacekeeping staff and they have also contacted not only Major Koro but also the Fijians who are there and they’ve indicated that they are okay.”

International media report the blast has killed at least 70 people and injured thousands more.