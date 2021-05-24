Fijians in home isolation continue to be assisted through the distribution of food packs.

To date, a total of around 37,114 groceries and essential items packs which include 28,291 new household packs have been distributed by the Government.

To date, the Government has distributed around 59,562 ration packs.

Recently, 665 packs have been distributed in the Northern Division, of which 287 packs have been distributed in the Nabouwalu lockdown area; 214 packs in the Namara Tiri lockdown area and under home isolation in Labasa, Savusavu, and other areas; 42 packs to those in repats at Labasa College, Malau, Savusavu and Taveuni; and 31 packs to Mataniwai Village lockdown area. 91 packs will be delivered in Bua areas 22 packs and Taveuni 69 packs.

To date, around 15,144 packs have been delivered to Fijians in home isolation in Navua/Lami/Suva/Nasinu/Nausori areas and around 3,819 packs have been delivered to Fijians in home isolation in the Lautoka areas.