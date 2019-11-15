Fijians in France in good health

All the Fijians living in France are in good care amidst the spread of Coronavirus.

This as over 8,000 cases of COVID19 recorded so far in France, with over 200 have died from the disease, over 7000 in ICU.

French Ambassador to Fiji Jean-Francois Fitou says the French Health system is one of the best in the world and treats everyone living in France fairly irrespective of their nationality.

Article continues after advertisement

“Anybody living in France will be taken care of exactly the same way. Of course, I do hope that the Fijian living in my country will not catch the virus that is something everybody has to hope for. I also want to be precise about that. There is no fear of discrimination of any sort against anybody whether he or she is a Fijian or any kind of national.”

Fitou says French people living in Fiji like him are so fortunate because we are COVID-19 free.

He has also commended the government for the tremendous effort put in place to help avoid the spread of the disease.