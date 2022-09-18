Fijians in England paid tribute to Her Majesty

[Source: Supplied]

Some members of the Fijian community in England took time to pay their respects to Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

They wrote letters and dropped flowers in front of Windsor Castle.

In one of many letters, a writer says they have called England home thanks to Her Majesty, who opened the doors for them.

Article continues after advertisement

Someone else thanked the Queen for her decades of service.

Meanwhile, a Fijian man and his child were seen on live broadcast entering Westminster Hall, where the late Queen is lying in state.

The man sat and did a traditional “obo” inside Westminster Hall (clap) as a sign of respect to the late Queen.