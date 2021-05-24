Fijians in Canberra send assistance to Tonga

The Fiji High Commission in Canberra, Australia through the support of Fijians in Canberra mobilised humanitarian assistance to the Tongan High Commission.

High Commissioner LukeDaunivalu presented the humanitarian relief items to the High Commissioner of Tonga Her Royal Highness Princess Angelika Latufuipeka Tuku’aho.

High Commissioner Daunivalu acknowledged the resilience of the Tongan people in the face of adversity and expressed his hope that the donation would help the Tongan Government deliver the necessary humanitarian support and services to its people.

[Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Twitter]

In receiving the donation, High Commissioner Tuku’aho conveyed the appreciation and gratitude of the Tongan Government for the generous support rendered by Fijians in Canberra to the Kingdom of Tonga and her people.