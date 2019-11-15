Fijians in Australia are safe from the current hazards

Fijians residing in most parts of Australia have been marked safe from the raging bushfire and tormenting heat temperatures that affected the country in recent weeks.

Paul Young who currently resides in Adelaide for over a year says the temperature had dropped in most parts of the country as compared to the previous week.

However, Young adds bushfire continues to create havoc and displacement to most of the Australian residence.

“It was kind of overwhelming to wake up early in the morning and everything is just caught up with smoke and you actually can’t see anything. At the moment in New South Wales, the smoke is still hazardous telling people to stay indoors. The Fijian community are fairly safe because for most of them they live in the inner-west superb. Most of them are not really affected by bush fires but the smoke still covers the whole of New South Wales, most parts of Sydney”.

Meanwhile, the current weather condition is not helping the firefighters who are struggling to control the blaze in most parts of the states.