Fijians highlight increase in Christmas expenses

As supermarket prices increases, many Fijians are keeping Christmas simpler by choosing smaller family get-togethers over big celebrations.

The higher costs are changing how people shop during this holidays.

Lusiana Qalowaqa of Naivuruvuru Village says she is downsizing her family’s Christmas gatherings this year due to the much higher prices of holiday essentials compared to previous years.

Article continues after advertisement

“Prices are increasing almost every week now, not just in the supermarkets but the market as well, for this Christmas my family and I are planning to have light lunch, we will have seafood rather than buying chickens and meat from the supermarket as they are really expensive.”

Rajit of Navosai says products sold in the supermarkets are very expensive especially during this festive season.

“Actually this year, the things at the supermarket are very high and all people can’t afford to buy it”.

Tevita Napolioni from Noco in Rewa mentions his family will get what they can afford for Christmas.

“My family and I are planning to shop within our budget for this Christmas, whatever we can afford we will buy it, even for dalo the price does not match the quantity being sold”.

Despite the high prices, families is staying close and cutting back on buying lots of things, adjusting how they shop to afford what they need for this festive season.