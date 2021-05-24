Fijians have the right to practice their religion

We are all fortunate to be citizens of Fiji says Permanent Secretary for Education, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan.

Speaking at the Maathar Sangam Cultural night during the TISI Sangam Convention in Lautoka, Doctor Jokhan says Fiji is a secular state that has provided through the 2013 Constitution, every Fijian the right to practice the religion of their choice.

She adds culture, tradition, and religion play a critical role in the lives of all Fijians.

The PS highlights that each and every religion teaches us to love and respect each other and children learn from us.

Doctor Jokhan stresses that it is our responsibility as adults to demonstrate respect and tolerance for all cultures and their festivities.

She adds Fiji wants its future generations to continue this strong tradition.

Doctor Jokhan says all faith-based organizations give importance to their religious, cultural and traditional practices.