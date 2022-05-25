Fijians have hospitality in their DNA: Koya

[Source: Facebook/ Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport]

Businesses today are embracing customer experience as one of the most important tools to drive sales, brand loyalty, and competitive differentiation.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says Fijians have hospitality in their DNA and providing clients with a superior customer experience also yields significant benefits for businesses, including lower costs, improved self-service, and higher employee satisfaction.

Thirty business representatives joined the Minister for Commerce, for an interactive group discussion on the second day of the 22nd European Shared Services and Outsourcing Week.

ISS’s Head of Service Management, Pawel Rowicki, says he was not aware of Fiji’s capabilities as an outsourcing destination prior to the interactive group discussions.

“I found a lot more than I expected to. I didn’t expect to find out so much about Fiji being destination we can consider. We are looking to base some of our Asian operations in Asia.”

The ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company with over 40,000 customers across over 30 countries.

Rowicki says they were considering obvious countries like the Philippines, India, or Malaysia, and this is an eye-opener.

He adds that they would intend to consider Fiji as an outsourcing destination.

This is the first time that Fiji is participating at the European ‘Shared Services and Outsourcing’ week.