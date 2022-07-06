Fijians happy to be part of delivering Amadea

[File Photo]

Nine Fijian nationals had an opportunity of a lifetime when they delivered the Russian superyacht Amadea to the United States.

The Amadea was berthed at the Lautoka Port last month for a few weeks before the Supreme Court dismissed the application by the superyacht’s lawyer for stay of execution and proceedings pending appeal.

Captain Cook Operations Manager Alifereti Koroilavesau says this was a great opportunity for the Fijians as the core group on board the $700 million vessel came from their company.

“For us having a large number of people being recruited into delivering the Amadea not only shows the superyacht industry our capabilities, skills and experience that our seafarers have but in the hope that it would give us seafarers here in Fiji an opportunity to be able to be employed to serve on board superyachts all over the world.”

Koroilavesau says they worked with the US officials in providing a Chief Engineer, Chief Officer and two Navigation Officers, which also included a female seafarer.

The Amadea arrived in San Diego last Tuesday with the Fijians on board to return this month.