Fijians greatly contribute to New Zealand’s economy

Fijians contribute to New Zealand’s economy through various sectors.

Speaking to FBC News New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta says there is a huge Pacific diaspora in New Zealand and the Fiji community is significant as well.

Mahuta adds that this is one of the many relationships that the two countries share and part of her visit to Fiji is to reaffirm these ties and strengthen them moving forward.

“You only need to come down to Hamilton if Fiji is playing rugby and you realize that Fiji has taken over the whole of Hamilton. But in a practical sense, the Fijian people have made a contribution in terms of the way that they support our labour market across the board.”

Mahuta says Fijians contribute to both the highly skilled areas but also in hospitality, tourism, service industries, and also in care industries.

Meanwhile, she adds that New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer also continues and this allows for employers to assist Fijian workers gain employment to be able to support their families back home.

She says with borders opening, ongoing vaccination campaigns and easing of COVID-19 restrictions in both countries, this should be able to see more Fijians find employment in New Zealand.