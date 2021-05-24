Fijians gather in numbers at mosques

After 30 days of fasting and prayers, Muslims around the country flocked to mosques in the early hours of this morning to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr.

This is the first time in almost three years they are been able to gather in numbers to celebrate the festivity.

Eid is a day to celebrate peace, thanksgiving, and a day to forgive others, and show victory.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this year’s Eid is more special as Muslims will be able to celebrate the festival together with their loved ones.

“We didn’t have any prayers for two years. We are very thankful, the majority of the Fijians are vaccinated and we are here today to be able to do something that we have not been able to do for two years. It adds to the whole flavour of celebrating Eid and meeting people.”

Head Priest at the Samabula Jame Masjid, Abdul Aleem says charity is an important part of the Eid celebration.

Hundreds of Muslims gathered at the Samabula Masjid early this morning to start their day with prayers and to mark the end of Ramadan, bringing the thirty days of fasting to an end.