Fijians enjoy public holiday in cinemas

Fijians took advantage of their break during the festive season, as they were sighted in large numbers engaging in indoor and outdoor activities.

While some opted to go outdoors, others would rather stay indoors and this was evident in the number of people who flocked to the cinemas yesterday.

A few had taken their families out for a treat; there were those who took their friends to chill; and it was just a spontaneous trip for some.

As for the Waqanika family, it was an unplanned trip that turned out to be their daughter’s first visit to the cinema.

“Today was pretty unplanned for … we planned to go for a ride. We ended up from Nausori all the way down to My Suva Point … and then we happened to drive past here and then we thought to check out a movie.”

Aila Damlamian also took advantage of the holiday to treat her best friend.

“I came to watch Avatar. It’s a really lovely movie. I came with my friend, because it’s her birthday. So, we came to watch a movie.”

The cinemas were buzzing with activities yesterday as young and old flocked in to take a break, and watch a movie before they returned to their busy day-to-day schedules tomorrow.