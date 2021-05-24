Home

News

Fijians enjoy Eid in the Park

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 7, 2022 12:40 pm
Eid in the park celebration.

Fijians from all walks of life have gathered at the Rups Mega Complex in Nakasi for Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Eid in the Park celebrations.

This used to be an annual event, however, was curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a lapse of almost three year’s Fijians are once again able to gather in large numbers and celebrate the auspicious occasion without any health restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

Indian High Commission’s Second Secretary, Saifulla Khan says this year’s celebration is more special.

He also urged people to follow the values inculcated during the month of Ramadan.

“The spirit of Islam is patience, and discipline. So we should also be mindful of what we have inculcated during Ramadan and continue with that and not wait for another Ramadan to continue with what we leant.”

A number of activities have been organized including Sufi Qawali, thali and poster competitions.

There are a host of tempting food stalls including Malaysian and Indonesian cuisine.

