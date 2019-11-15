It was a night full of fun and entertainment at the Seaqaqa shopping center in Macuata Province yesterday.
Hundreds gathered at the 2019 street party hosted by the shopping centre to welcome the New Year with their friends and families.
Fijians ended the year on a positive note with high hopes and new resolutions.
The street party in Seaqaqa has become an annual event since 2011.
