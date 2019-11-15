Fijians encouraged to participate in HA Public Inquiry

The public inquiry into the possible irregularities and fraudulent transactions in relation to the lot allocation by the Housing Authority started in the Western division yesterday.

The public inquiry and a special purpose audit into Housing Authority was announced following allegations that have surfaced from the past ten years.

The audit will focus on the verification of information and declarations provided by all recipients of lots during the period with their applications against Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Fiji

National Provident Fund and the Titles Office.

It will also review and confirm that lots allocated to applicants having an annual household income exceeding fifty thousand were duly endorsed by the Board and approved by the Minister, where applicable, in line with the Housing Act of 1955.

The audit will also review if any lots were allotted to current or ex Housing Authority Staff or their families during that period.

The Public Inquiry Committee started in Nadi Friday and the team was in Lautoka yesterday.

Committee Chair Seema Shandil says Fijians have been raising their grievances however they are encouraging more people to come forward

“We are going to scrutinize these complaints and prepare a report with recommendations which will be presented to the Minister so that moving forward Housing Authority can take few reforms so that they can improve on the processes and procedures and also their customer’s services.”

The team will be in Nasinu at Rishikul Santan College next Tuesday. Fijians can also email their submission to [email protected] and this will only be accessed by the committee members.