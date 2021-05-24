Fijians encouraged to be compassionate this Christmas

The lockdowns and restrictions at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic had left many thinking that there will be no celebrations this festive season.

However, Fijians worked in solidarity and now they’re able to organize family gatherings and attend Christmas mass and church services with their loved ones and friends.

President of the Fiji Council of Churches, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong is reminding Fijians to reflect on the difficult year and show compassion.

“Calling all of us, because Christ is in all of us, we have a social brotherhood and sisterhood a social fraternity, a commitment to the whole world as business people, international organizations, politicians, Chiefs, Church leaders, everybody to promote cooperation, not a competition and to search for solutions for all the problems of the world.”

Archbishop Loy Chong says there is a lot of hope associated with this festive season and people must now work together to help those most vulnerable in our communities.

President of the Methodist Church in Fiji, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says with the many challenges brought on throughout the year, the Christmas message is also one of hope and encouragement.

“All problems and dangers, hard times we are able to cope with the knowledge that God is with us. Giving us courage power to face the uncertainties, to face problems and to conquer.”

Meanwhile, there were also many families who also opted to go back to their villages as restrictions eased to spend the festive season with loved ones.