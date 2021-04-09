Fijians eager to get vaccinated

Fijians are now becoming more eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the clearing up of misinformation associated with AstraZeneca jabs.

The Ministry of Health says they have also noted a change in peoples’ attitude towards vaccination with more Fijians now turning up to vaccination venues.

Head of Fiji’s vaccine task force, Dr Rachel Devi, says misinformation about the AstraZeneca vaccine that was a hindrance in the vaccination process is clearing up.

“We’ve actually gotten some good responses, while some have asked for some leaders to get vaccinated then they’ll follow suit.”

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says it is imperative for all Fijians to get vaccinated.

“It is important for this country and certainly for the health of its citizens but also for the health of the economy that we get as many people vaccinated so we can get the borders open and we can get people back to work.”

9,800 people have received the COVID jab from the second batch of vaccines.