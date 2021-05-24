Fijians deeply connected to the ocean

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says Fijians’ connection with the ocean dictates that we be resilient stewards of the oceanic Pacific continent.

The President highlighted this while opening Fiji’s first-ever Seascape Symposium in Suva this morning.

Ratu Wiliame says Fijians have lived in harmony with nature and the sea for generations and possess an intimate connection with the ocean.

He adds Fiji possesses a large maritime domain that contributes to the national economy, provides recreation, food, and income, as well as many other benefits to coastal communities.

“We are in this together to protect effectively the few efforts and redefine our approach to remain relevant to the prevalent risk our oceans face and most importantly care for our natural resources from mountain to reef to ocean.”

The President adds Fiji is committed to safeguarding the ocean and its life-giving functions.

He says the Pacific must maintain, without compromise, its resilience in response to climate change, natural disasters, and environmental threats.

The symposium is co-organized by the government, civil society, and conservation-related non-governmental organizations (NGOs).