Fijians contribute positively to the aged-care industry

There is a huge demand for caregivers in Fiji and abroad.

Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar says the sector has attracted the interest of many Fijians due to the available opportunities.

Kumar says caregiving qualifications are a requirement now in hospitals and related fields.

Article continues after advertisement

“It does not limit this important qualification to these institutions. It is also recognized for work in hotels in terms of supervision of children when tourist families come for a holiday.”

Kumar says Fijian workers are contributing positively to the aged-care industry as they are well known to be good with children and aged people.

According to the Employment Ministry, to date, 304 Fijians have secured employment in the aged care sector overseas under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.