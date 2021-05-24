Fijians commited to united and peaceful Fiji

Fiji as a multiracial country has shown its ability to rise above injustice and division says Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar.

Kumar was part of Diwali celebrations organized by the Rakiraki Market Vendors Association.

He says 2021 has been a difficult year due to COVID-19, but Fijians should continue their commitment to a united and peaceful country where all Fijians can and will prosper.

“We cannot continue in any way or form of racial or religious discrimination. Therefore, we must continue our commitment to a united and peaceful Fiji where all Fijians can and will prosper. We cannot have Fiji divided and led by people who are now aiming to come back to the limelight by preaching hatred and division.”

He adds Diwali celebrations must be used to commit to the ideals of peace and love as this teaching are found in all religious texts.