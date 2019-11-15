Fijians commended for committing to backyard gardening

The government has commended Fijians on hopping into backyard gardening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far the Ministry of Agriculture has supplied seeds to over 25,000 households in Fiji under the Home Gardening Initiative which was established this year.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says they are pleased with the interest of the people taking on the initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have given out to over 25,000 households in Fiji and never ever have we had this kind of response now as I said this is not the people who are just taking it for the sake of it we have mobilized that so 25000 households are now engaging and putting in vacant lands around their home into production which is amazing in terms of the kind of outcome we will achieve”.

Reddy adds the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged people to be productive in ensuring they are self-sufficient.

Details of the assessment and other issues raised by the maritime islanders will be outlined by the Prime Minister later this week.