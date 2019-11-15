Home

Fijians commended for committing to backyard gardening

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 13, 2020 12:25 pm
The government has commended Fijians on hopping into backyard gardening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far the Ministry of Agriculture has supplied seeds to over 25,000 households in Fiji under the Home Gardening Initiative which was established this year.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says they are pleased with the interest of the people taking on the initiative.

“We have given out to over 25,000 households in Fiji and never ever have we had this kind of response now as I said this is not the people who are just taking it for the sake of it we have mobilized that so 25000 households are now engaging and putting in vacant lands around their home into production which is amazing in terms of the kind of outcome we will achieve”.

Reddy adds the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged people to be productive in ensuring they are self-sufficient.

