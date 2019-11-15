Fijians commemorate National Cancer Survivors Day

Cancer survivors, fighters and supporters will be lighting a candle this evening to commemorate National Cancer Survivors Day.

A day dedicated to those who have fought cancer and also those who lost their battle.

Due to restrictions on public gathering, the Fiji Cancer Society set-up the ‘Hope at Home’ initiative in support of survivors and those family members who lost their loved once because of cancer.

¤Society officer Grace Tuivakasiga says the initiative will make it efficient for families across Fiji to remember their loved ones.

“The initial hope at home initiative we were thinking of just doing it for our families here in Fiji because we have a lot of patients that come in with their caregivers and we’ve been able to share their experiences and also share a brief moment with them when they have lost a loved one to cancer and this is just something for them to just share a little message of hope”

Today’s message of hope from the Fiji Cancer Society is that no one fights alone in this battle, whether you are a survivor or a fighter.