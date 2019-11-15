Fijians come to celebrate Diwali

The uniqueness of Diwali in Fiji is that everyone irrespective of race and religion celebrates the auspicious day.

The country was lit up with magnificent fireworks last night, the streets were full of Fijians visiting friends and children playing with fireworks.

Fiji Football player Setareki Hughes and family celebrated Diwali at the Pratap’s Nabua home and says this is one of the favourite times for their family.

“Diwali it means a lot to my family too firstly going out to know other people’s religious belief so yes Diwali is a very special moment for Hindus so we take out our time as a family to come and spend it with them.”

Joana and her family enjoyed Diwali with a bowl of grog outside their Vatuwaqa home, watching fireworks.

She says every year they are invited to their neighbours home to enjoy the delicacies and they also invite their Hindu neighbours for a bowl or two.

“Diwali, as we all know, is a celebration of lights and as Christians and as good neighbours we should all enjoy and celebrate together, just like them celebrating Christmas with us so likewise.”

Seven-year-old Jerry who celebrated Diwali with his friends says his favourite part is getting to eat sweets.



“I like Pera as well, I like it because its sweets.”

Many Hindus welcomed friends from all backgrounds into their homes to enjoy Indian delicacies and food.