Fijians chose path of true democracy

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it took decades, but Fijians have chosen the path of a true and inclusive democracy.

Sayed-Khaiyum virtually participated in the first Summit for Democracy hosted by US President Joe Biden.

During the opening address, President Biden highlighted that declines in democracies are being exacerbated by global challenges that are more complex than ever and require shared efforts to address these concerns.

In his national intervention statement, Sayed-Khaiyum described how Fiji was bequeathed a colonial social system built on dividing people on the basis of religion, ethnicity and even region.

“The 2013 Fijian Constitution removed the electoral requirement to vote along ethnic lines and undid a backwards system of disproportional representation. It created one common and equal Fijian citizenship and gave everyone the same vote of the same value.”

The Acting PM further explained that for society to flourish, people must have a democratic system that works for them.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds they must see the principles of democracy in action in their day-to-day lives in ways that improve their socioeconomic standing.