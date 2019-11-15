Fijians can visit nearest fever clinics for screening

Twenty-Fijians who are diagnosed with psycho-social disabilities claimed they were not screened or are not aware of what COVID-19 entails.

They are also registered members of the Psychiatric Survivors Association

Association Head Sera Osbourne said this was one of her findings after visiting them last month.

Article continues after advertisement

Osbourne adds it was a challenge for her to disseminate the information as she is not medically qualified, however the COVID-19 information she learnt from the Health Ministry’s awareness on social and mainstream media has assisted her.

She stated the Association members are now becoming more cautious and knows the precautionary measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete maintains, Fijians who are yet to be screened need to visit the nearest fever clinics.

“They are more than welcome to come to our community fever clinic centers, they are 40 of them all around the country and we can see them there. Certainly, our teams have been working right around there has been many people they’ve met on the streets that have been screened. But those who haven’t been screened they are most welcome to visit our clinics”.

The Ministry have also identified its facilities in the public and private sector division to be sentinel testing sites where they are now testing patients with respiratory symptoms for COVID-19.

This will also add further surveillance capability in the fight against this