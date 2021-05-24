Fijians can continue to develop greater mutual understanding: Rabuka

Fiji is more than capable of overcoming its adversities and renewing itself.

People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka in his New Year’s message highlighted that we can rise up as far as we come together as patriotic citizens.

Rabuka says Fijians can continue to develop greater mutual understanding among themselves.

He says we must see our differences as integral to a complete nation and we can help each other as neighbors and join those who go out every day to support the hungry and the dispossessed.