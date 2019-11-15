Fijians calling Lifeline Fiji requesting food assistance

Non-Government Organization Lifeline Fiji have begun receiving calls from people requesting food assistance.

Lifeline Team Leader Jeremaia Merekula says this is referred to as a crisis call and they have made relevant referrals where needed.

Merekula says this is the first to be faced by Lifeline Fiji due to the impacts of COVID-19.

“There are also people that call in for help that they need food that they need. For foodstuff we have been working closely with DCOSS services and FCOSS trying to help these people on a wider scale.”

Merekula says they also make relevant referrals to Empower Pacific and Medical Services Pacific to cater for cases that need counselling.

Lifeline Fiji has received 328 calls last month alone.