News

Fijians called to reflect on peace this Easter

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 14, 2022 4:30 pm

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong has called on Fijians to reflect on peace this Easter.

While delivering his Easter message, the Archbishop says politics and industries that are out for short-term gain have brought about brokenness in Fijian society.

Archbishp Loy Chong says the many different church denominations we have today are another cause for division in villages and families.

Article continues after advertisement

The Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji is reminding Fijians that although technology and social media are used to connect and technology can also divide families.

 

“With the elections coming up its good for us to reflect on the gift of peace, which is the gift of God because it is through peace through God that we can mend the brokenness of our lives.”

As Christians celebrate Easter this weekend, the Archbishop is encouraging Fijians to pray for peace, for those less fortunate and for those who may be facing challenges during this time.

