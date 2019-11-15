Fijians budget for Diwali

Hundreds of homes in the greater Suva area shone with Diwali decorations hanging proudly from walls, fences and creative displays.

One that stood out, was the Prasad’s residence in Mukta Ben Road, Vatuwaqa.

The family had set aside money for Diwali and had come up ideas on designs.

Family friend, Gandhi Sharma who has been in Fiji for the past seven months says the idea was to be extravagant but affordable, and that was what they produced.

“I moved from India 7 months ago and so I wanted to do something similar to how we in India decorate our house during Diwali. I came up with this idea and told the family as I knew this would save them a lot of money.”

For the Ishaan Prasad, this was a lesson learnt.

“You don’t need a lot of money like decorations just use what you have and what’s around our house.”

Most Hindu families in Fiji have been affected by the gripping effects of the pandemic, many still managed to budget for their Diwali spending.

Tacirua Heights resident Rashnal Prasad says they are thinking ahead as a family as they prepare for the festive season.

“We’ve taken a little bit of executive approach actually just to save a little bit and it’s a time to celebrate with lights especially initially it was with diyas so we have to spend a little bit but on a consecutive approach just because Christmas is coming up and back to school so we have to think about that also.”

Diwali is a popular festival celebrated by followers Hinduism, the second largest religion in Fiji.