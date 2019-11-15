Fijians brace for cyclone

Fijians have begun preparations to brace themselves from the threat of the Tropical Cyclone that looms over the country.

Stocking up basic necessities and securing homes topped the list of many today.

As Tropical Depression 03F continues to intensify, Fijians took heed of the advice.

39-year-old Walter Whippy says he is not leaving anything to chance.

“We’ve been doing some shopping, we’ve been buying candles and all our torches and batteries getting ready before its too late.”

For Anare Kacanavesi who lives along Queen Elizabeth Drive it is all about being proactive.

“We have started hammering down windows and storing water, we want to always be prepared as our community is situated close to the sea. We also know from previous storms and flooding that our evacuation centre is the Catholic Church around the corner from where we live.”

By tonight the system is forecast to start affecting the Western parts of the Fiji group, and this put the Nadi residents on alert.

The People are being advised to know their cyclone evacuation plan and tie down things which could be blown away by the wind.