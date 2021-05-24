Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools|UN reassures commitment to Fiji|Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu|25,000 households to be assisted by Save the Children Fiji|Operations continue despite maritime deployment|Pacific Eye Institute receives timely assistance|Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial|Certain villages reluctant to adopt public health measures|Resorts receive advanced bookings|Damodar Cinemas ready to reopen|25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|PM reaffirms commitment to PIF|Tamavua Youth club assists families|UN’s COVAX allocation for Fiji complete|
Full Coverage

News

Fijians booked for multiple COVID safe protocol breaches

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 4, 2021 7:34 am

Four hundred and eighty Public Health Infringement Notices have been issued since last Tuesday.

Some individuals were booked for multiple COVID safe protocol breaches.

Police say despite repeated requests made by the Ministry of Health for Fijians to follow the COVID safe protocols such as the wearing of masks, the high number of bookings issued for failure to wear a face-covering continues to be a concern.

Article continues after advertisement

Two hundred and forty-two notices were issued for failure to wear a proper face covering, 97 for breach of curfew, 84 for social gathering and 12 bookings for failing to comply with the two-meter distance measures.

Sixteen bookings were made for failing to comply with orders in relation to the consumption of kava and liquor and 11 Public Service Vehicle drivers were booked for failing to comply with the 50 percent passenger capacity.

The Southern Division recorded the most bookings with 135 notices issued followed by the Western Division with 120 bookings.

The Central Division recorded 73 bookings, the majority of which were for failing to wear a face covering.

The Northern Division recorded 41 bookings while 47 bookings were made by the Police Special Response Unit.

Fijians have been urged to adhere to the COVID safe measures and it should not be taken lightly.

Uniformed and civilian clothed officers are moving around ensuring compliance and those found breaching the health measures will be booked.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.