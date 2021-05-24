Fijians booked for multiple COVID safe protocol breaches

Four hundred and eighty Public Health Infringement Notices have been issued since last Tuesday.

Some individuals were booked for multiple COVID safe protocol breaches.

Police say despite repeated requests made by the Ministry of Health for Fijians to follow the COVID safe protocols such as the wearing of masks, the high number of bookings issued for failure to wear a face-covering continues to be a concern.

Two hundred and forty-two notices were issued for failure to wear a proper face covering, 97 for breach of curfew, 84 for social gathering and 12 bookings for failing to comply with the two-meter distance measures.

Sixteen bookings were made for failing to comply with orders in relation to the consumption of kava and liquor and 11 Public Service Vehicle drivers were booked for failing to comply with the 50 percent passenger capacity.

The Southern Division recorded the most bookings with 135 notices issued followed by the Western Division with 120 bookings.

The Central Division recorded 73 bookings, the majority of which were for failing to wear a face covering.

The Northern Division recorded 41 bookings while 47 bookings were made by the Police Special Response Unit.

Fijians have been urged to adhere to the COVID safe measures and it should not be taken lightly.

Uniformed and civilian clothed officers are moving around ensuring compliance and those found breaching the health measures will be booked.