News

Fijians return home from India

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 19, 2021 4:48 pm
[Source: Fiji in India]

Seventeen Fiji nationals who were in India and were trying to return home for the past few months, finally arrived today in a repatriation flight.

They are currently undergoing their 14 days mandatory quarantine.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration, Yogesh Karan confirms that these Fijians were in India for various reasons which also included medical purposes.

Article continues after advertisement

Karan says some of them had been there for months.

FBC News understands that they were finding it difficult to return to Fiji due to Papua New Guinea not allowing any transit flights from India.

The Garuda Indonesia flight left Delhi and transited through Jakarta and Port Moresby before arriving in Nadi.

