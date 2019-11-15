Fijians advised to take heed of weather warnings

The National Disaster Management Office has activated its Emergency Operation Centers around the country in anticipation of the Tropical Depression.

Director Vasiti Soko confirms their four Emergency Operation Centers are now activated.

Soko is urging the public to take precautionary measures as the Tropical Depression continues to intensify.

We are asking the public to take precautions. We’ve been sending out situation reports as of when information is received at our National Emergency Operation Center and also adhere to our public advisory. As I had mentioned earlier, there is a high chance of heavy rain coming into our region before strong winds kick in.

The NDMO Director is also calling for inclusivity when formalizing evacuation plans.

If you have a person living with a disability living in your home, please include them as part of your disaster plan. Know your emergency contact line should you be caught in a situation where you need assistance.

Police Chief of Operation Maretino Qiolevu is advising parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children as the threat of TD03F looms.

This cyclone warning, you must take it seriously and make sure you make the right decision. Whilst at the picnic site, just make sure if you have children please be careful and supervise them well. The current out there would be a bit strong. I would urge all people to please discourage your children from going out to the sea.

All evacuation centers are on standby as heavy rain is in the forecast from later tonight.