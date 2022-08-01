Fijiana settle for silver in 7s Final

The Fijiana will settle for silver at the Commonwealth Games 7s tournament after a nail biting loss against Australia 12-22 in the final.

Epic defense around the ruck from the Fijiana was not enough as Australia beat them around with silky skills.

Faith Nathan was the star of the match scoring a double to help the Aussies take an early lead in the first half.

Madison Ashby dotted the third try of the first half breaking through to nail a 17-0 lead at half time.

Two late tries from Fijis Anamaria Naimasi and Sesenieli Donu was not enough as Australia was too far ahead.

Australia women will walk away with its first gold medal in 7s.

New Zealand secured bronze.