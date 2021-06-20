Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|USP supports project to build low-carbon cargo sailing vessel|272,354 Fijians receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine|Almost 80% of RFMF personnel receive their first jab|Staff and guests at Radisson Blue fully vaccinated|Municipalities facing financial constraints|215 new cases, one more death|Tests positivity continues to rise|Qauia residents defiant despite major outbreak|Fiji could see more cases in the coming days: Dr Baker|Fiji Ports to tighten COVID-safe measures|Prime Minister urges Fijians to get vaccinated|Lau natives remain hopeful|Weekly home study packages for students|Government announces another round of $50 assistance|Fijian Chinese community has faith in government|Nadi farmers ready for challenging season|NGO provides medical assistance|308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern|No MoH recommendation for extended lockdown|Fiji surpasses WHO threshold of five percent|Virus can impact anyone|45% of targeted population get first jab|Telehealth established for medication access|President sounds alarm over non-compliance|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 26, 2021 12:03 pm

A fully vaccinated population is the medically proven way towards reopening villages, towns, cities, workplaces and ultimately borders, so that Fijians can exercise their freedom in a new normal.

This was highlighted by Minister for Employment Parveen Bala while encouraging Fijian workers to get vaccinated.

Bala says the Government has dedicated its efforts to advance a people- focused response including the recovery approach to deal with the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

He also stated that it is important for all stakeholders to recognise that globally under a new normal, COVID vaccination will become mandatory for cross-border travel, and this in all likelihood will include travel for work, such as is already the case for the Pacific Mobility Labour Scheme.

The Employment Minister also applauded and acknowledged all workers who have chosen to be vaccinated.

“The Fijian government continues to ramp up its vaccination plan with welcomed news that we have completed 36 percent of our target population to date, and continue to move towards higher percentage across the population as the best measure to counter the pandemic and move towards opening our economy and our borders.”

Bala says the current lock downs and containment areas will not be necessary once all Fijians are vaccinated.

He adds that the Employment Ministry continues to work with all stakeholders to ensure that it strives towards a collective work environment that is COVID safe and a Fiji that is fully vaccinated against this terrible disease.

Bala has also stressed that the government is pleading with all Fijians to be vaccinated based on sound science and medical advice.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.