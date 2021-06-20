Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated

A fully vaccinated population is the medically proven way towards reopening villages, towns, cities, workplaces and ultimately borders, so that Fijians can exercise their freedom in a new normal.

This was highlighted by Minister for Employment Parveen Bala while encouraging Fijian workers to get vaccinated.

Bala says the Government has dedicated its efforts to advance a people- focused response including the recovery approach to deal with the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also stated that it is important for all stakeholders to recognise that globally under a new normal, COVID vaccination will become mandatory for cross-border travel, and this in all likelihood will include travel for work, such as is already the case for the Pacific Mobility Labour Scheme.

The Employment Minister also applauded and acknowledged all workers who have chosen to be vaccinated.

“The Fijian government continues to ramp up its vaccination plan with welcomed news that we have completed 36 percent of our target population to date, and continue to move towards higher percentage across the population as the best measure to counter the pandemic and move towards opening our economy and our borders.”

Bala says the current lock downs and containment areas will not be necessary once all Fijians are vaccinated.

He adds that the Employment Ministry continues to work with all stakeholders to ensure that it strives towards a collective work environment that is COVID safe and a Fiji that is fully vaccinated against this terrible disease.

Bala has also stressed that the government is pleading with all Fijians to be vaccinated based on sound science and medical advice.