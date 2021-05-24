Home

Fijian workers in high demand in Australia

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 4:21 pm
As Australia faces an acute labour shortage, Fijian workers are in a good position to fill these gaps through the work schemes.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says the last batch of Fijian workers deployed were to be employed in the age care industry under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

Feakes adds more Fijians will find employment in Australia once they are able to put the arrangements in place.

“Some of these issues are the not the ownership of the Commonwealth Governments, we’ve got to navigate it with our state governments. But I’m hopeful that this year we will see a significant ramping up of those numbers again.”

Feakes has also commended Fiji for having the best arrangements in the region to deploy workers.

The Australian High Commissioner says he is also confident a good number of people will travel to Australia for work once the Pacific Workers Mobility Scheme begins this year.

 

 

