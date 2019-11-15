Fijian women learn carpentry

Eleven women are continuing to push boundaries, progress gender equality and increase the potential that exists for “green jobs”.

Through the Australia Pacific Training Coalition, these women are now studying Certificate III in Carpentry.

The course is jointly funded by Habitat for Humanity Fiji and the Asian Development Bank’s Strengthening Women’s Resilience to Climate Change and Disaster Risk in Asia and the Pacific initiative.

To build community resilience to natural disasters, the initiative recognises that Fijian women can be empowered with construction skills to make decisions around shelter preparedness.

While construction is traditionally a male-dominated field, partners, trainers and the women themselves continue to challenge these gender barriers and create new norms around construction.

The theory and practicum components will be undertaken at APTC training facilities in Suva, while live construction work will take place in Suva communities identified by HFH Fiji.

APTC Country Director Fiji and Tuvalu, Jovesa Saladoka, is excited by the potential of this partnership, saying it has created a significant pathway for the Certificate II graduates.