News

Fijian woman facing murder and infanticide charges in the UK

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 19, 2021 6:28 am

A Fijian woman who lives in the UK has been accused of murder and is charged for infanticide after her newborn’s body was found wrapped in a towel.

The 38-year-old is a launderette and the wife of a Commonwealth Army soldier.

The accused who is denying the charges told the UK Court that ‘her mind was disturbed’ from the stress of applying for permission to stay in the UK.

Article continues after advertisement

She had requested an abortion months before giving birth but she was told that it was too late as she was 26 weeks and five days pregnant which is over the gestation date limit for a lawful termination.

The incident happened in March last year.

 

