Fijian troops to arrive today

The 162 Fijian troops serving in Sinai, Egypt are expected to arrive home today.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the soldiers will be quarantined in a designated facility in Nadi upon arrival.

This as the soldiers could have been exposed to COVID-19 as some local civilians in their South Camp tested positive for the virus.

Dr Waqainabete says this is the largest single lot that will have to undergo quarantine.

The troops will have to go through the normal quarantine protocol put in place by the Health Ministry.

Fiji Military Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says these soldiers are returning home after 16 months in the mission area. He says it was supposed to be 12 month deployment.

The initial flights to repatriate and change these personnel were conducted in late March but as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed globally by national governments the rotation did not take place.

The troops were serving with the Multinational Force and Observer Mission in Sinai.