Fijian troops in Golan Heights acknowledged

President and Commander in Chief of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere made his inaugural visit to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force’s Camp Ziouani in the Golan Heights in Israel on Friday.

President Katonivere stressed the importance of maintaining the good records set over the years by those that have served before them and the impact of their work on the Fijian economy.

He says they are proud of the work carried out by the soldiers, adding that they should develop individually.

In a first-ever for the RFMF, an all-female colour party led by Lieutenant Salote Caginidaveta carried the colours of the 1st Infantry Regiment based at the UNDOF’s Camp Ziouani, Golan Heights.



The 100-man Guard of Honour was also reviewed by the Head of State, who was later briefed by a team from UNDOF HQ led by the Deputy Force Commander, Brigadier General Anita Asmah.



This was followed by a traditional ceremony of welcome by the men and women of the Fijian Battalion in the Golan Heights, welcoming their Commander in Chief to their camp and the Middle East.