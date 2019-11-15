Fijian troops commended by Australian Defence Force

Fiji’s commitment in reaching out to our Australian ‘Vuvale’ in response to the bushfire rebuilding efforts have been commended by the Australian Defence Force.

This has been in recognition of the work carried out by the 54-member engineering contingent of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces deployed to Australia to assist with the recovery efforts.

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu visited troops with the senior officials of the Australian Defence Force on Monday.

Seruiratu’s official visit was undertaken upon the invitation from the Australian Defence Department and was also an opportunity to tour Australian and International Defence facilities and programs in Victoria.

Fijian troops briefed Seruiratu on various rebuilding activities that they have now been working on with ADF.

Minister Seruiratu conveyed the well wishes of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the Fijian people and thanked them sincerely for their commitment to selfless service provided to our “Vuvale”, Australia at its greatest time of need.

Seruiratu said that Fiji is proud of the impressive achievements of the Fijian Troops adding that this collaboration testifies to the resilient spirit and friendship of the Australian and Fijian people.

The Minister also thanked the Australian Defence Force for its support given to the Fijian Troops as together they aspire to assist with Australia’s rebuilding efforts.

Chief of the Australian Defence Force, General Angus Campbell expressed gratitude and appreciation to Fiji for its remarkable support to Australia in its efforts to restoring lives and rebuilding communities.

Campbell spoke highly of the work carried out by the Fijian Troops in diligently supporting the Australian Defence Force to operationalize its rebuilding efforts.