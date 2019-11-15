Fijian takes top climate change job

Christelle Pratt has been appointed the Assistant Secretary-General for Environment and Climate Action to the Organisation of the African Caribbean and Pacific Secretariat.

Pratt was Fiji’s nomination and subsequently following an intensive application and recruitment process, she was appointed to the position.

In late 2019, leaders from the OACP States approved the establishment of the position for the Department of Environment and Climate Action.

Our Ambassador to the European Union based in Brussels, Deo Saran says Fiji and the Pacific are proud that a Fijian has been chosen for the position given the impact of climate change.

Ambassador Saran says Pratt’s years of experience would bring value to the organisation.

He highlighted that her role would put the issue of environment and climate at the top of the multilateral global agenda.