Fijian students in Wuhan will be evacuated if the need arise

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they will evacuate Fijian students from Wuhan City in Hubei Province if and when the need arises.

Bainimarama says at this stage the Fijian students studying in China are safe and healthy.

The Prime Minister confirms that contingency plans are in place at all major health facilities.

He adds hospitals around the country are stocking up on the necessary supplies and we are ready to aggressively identify, treat, investigate and contain the virus if it arrives in the country.

Bainimarama says all passengers boarding Fiji Airways flights from Hong Kong and Singapore are required to undergo thermal screening prior to boarding.

The Prime Minister assures that Fiji so far have no confirmed cases of the 2019 novel Coronavirus and there is zero direct flights from mainland China to Fiji.

Meanwhile, at least 162 have died from Wuhan coronavirus in China’s Hubei province – the epicenter of the outbreak – and a total of 4,586 confirmed cases in the province by the end of Wednesday, according to Hubei’s provincial health authority.

The case count for the province has gone up by 1,032, and death toll has gone up by 37 from the previous day.

This brings the number of cases for mainland China to over 7,000 and the death toll for mainland China to 170.