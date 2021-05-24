Fijian soldiers continue rehabilitation in Solomon Islands

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Task Force Cori Mada is currently working on the Burns Creek Community Health Center project in the Solomon Islands.

The Health Centre was severely damaged and burnt during the unrest last year.

Lieutenant Colonel Asaeli Toanikeve says they are also working with the country’s Health Ministry to assist in the vaccination drive.

The soldiers were deployed to the Solomon Islands after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s discussion with his counterpart.

The soldiers are to assist our Melanesian families in the rehabilitation following severe damage to the country’s infrastructure during the unrest.

36 personnel from the Task Force Cori Mada came back last month and the remaining 14 personnel continue in a Multinational Police Support Group which involves Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.