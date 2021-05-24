Home

News

Fijian rules MasterChef Australia

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 6:55 am
[Source: India Today]

The Fijian Heritage has greatly influenced Australia Mastechef winner Justin Narayan’s culinary skills.

Narayan won the MasterChef Australia 13 last night and says that his mother is among his biggest inspirations and the best cook he knows.

His mother hails from Nadi, while his dad is from Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

Justin impressed the MasterChef Australia judges with a number of dishes, which included Indian Chicken Tacos, Charcoal Chicken with Toum, Flatbread and Pickle Salad and Indian Chicken Curry.

With his versatility and passion, Narayan constantly impressed the judges. He was also one of the favourites to win MasterChef Australia.

Narayan would like to have a food truck or a restaurant of his own, which will feature Indian flavours that he grew up eating.

He also cooked dhal and rice Fiji style in an episode.

Narayan walked away with 250,000 AUD as his prize.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Narayan (@justinnarayan)

