Fijian President bestowed new role

President and Commander in Chief Major General Ret’d Joji Konrote has been bestowed the position of Honourary Colonel 1st Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment.

In his address at the State House this morning, Konrote acknowledged the defense fraternity for believing in his leadership and appointing him the ceremonial head of the Regiment.

It is understood the Colonel of Regiment is an honor granted to any retired senior military personnel who has served in the regiment while serving their tenure in the Force.

Konrote urged the current military personnel to understand the history of Fiji’s peace-keeping deployment that has paved way for the RFMF over the years.

“Those of us who are familiar with the history of the deployment, we made a mark for ourselves. We were branded as good jungle fighters and I think the result of that from then until today the award of the Victoria Cross to the late Corporal Sefanaia Sukanaivalu.”

Konrote says the position plays a significant role in boosting and supporting the regiment and those in authority, particularly where there are issues in the force or pre-deployment.

“Ladies and gentlemen we have a legacy to uphold and keep. It is incumbent upon us to protect our proud reputation of the Fiji Infantry Regiment. Again you’ll uphold the reputation and the legacy of the Fiji Infantry Regiment.”

A 100-men Regimental Guard of Honour was mounted by members of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) as part of the ceremonial event.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu, Speaker of Parliament and Colonel of the Regiment for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Commander of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto and Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu also attended the ceremony this morning.

President Konrote was also accorded a traditional ceremony which was led by the Commander of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto and members of the RFMF.