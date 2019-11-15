Fijian PM received global Climate Warrior Award

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama received the first-ever R20 Global Climate Warrior Award from his climate action ally and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In a letter to the PM, Schwarzenegger commended Bainimarama’s exemplary leadership at the COP23 in Bonn, Germany which contributed heavily to the global fight for climate action and climate justice.

Schwarzenegger, the founder of R20-Regions of Climate Action, a non-profit international organisation established in 2011, also acknowledged the good friendship he shared with the Prime Minister, a relationship which was forged during the COP23.

He also shared with the Prime Minister his admiration of the Talanoa Dialogue which he chaired in the US some two years ago.

The Dialogue, which was launched at the COP23, is a mandated process by Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change aimed at taking stock of collective efforts to reduce emissions and build greater resilience, in line with the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and to prepare updated or new NDCs by 2020.

The Prime Minister says he is humbled to have received such a prestigious award.

He says this is for all those Fijians living with the impacts of climate change every day as their voices are being heard louder than ever.